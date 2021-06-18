Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 900 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 22.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

UTHR stock opened at $182.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.41. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

