Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PVH were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $984,933,000 after buying an additional 1,687,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $39,062,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PVH by 376.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 374,861 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.20. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 126.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

