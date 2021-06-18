Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $755,000 Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.94.

Shares of PCTY opened at $180.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 159.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.23. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $124.75 and a 12 month high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

