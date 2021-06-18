Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $874,000 Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,218,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FND opened at $95.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $116.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FND. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.77.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.