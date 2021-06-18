Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,646. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $143.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.10 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

