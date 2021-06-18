Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:COLD opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.74. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -766.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on COLD. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

