Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 132,266 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 104.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,266 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Kosmos Energy worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 40,660 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 430.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 2,675,570 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,875,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,257,000 after buying an additional 610,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 375,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS opened at $3.17 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

