Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.02.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

