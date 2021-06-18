Teleflex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,044 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,642% compared to the typical daily volume of 111 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.90.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Teleflex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Teleflex by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 127,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFX traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $396.69. 6,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,067. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $409.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

