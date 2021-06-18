Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERIC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. SEB Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 29,366,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth $238,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

