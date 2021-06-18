Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Telefónica by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 63.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEF. TheStreet upgraded Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. New Street Research upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.86 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.4478 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

