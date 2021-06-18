Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 million-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.80 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLS. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,200. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 888.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.34.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $1,326,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,106,628 shares of company stock valued at $102,535,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.