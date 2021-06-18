Terracoin 1-Day Volume Tops $96.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $469,712.11 and approximately $96.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,673.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $570.25 or 0.01554929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.32 or 0.00431695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00060710 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003518 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

