Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,710,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 472,735 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $323,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after purchasing an additional 313,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.57. The company had a trading volume of 123,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,429. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

