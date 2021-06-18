Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.0 days.

Shares of THLEF stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. Thales has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $108.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.93.

Get Thales alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.