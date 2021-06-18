The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Trading Down 6.2%

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares dropped 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 5,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 668,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.43.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Bancorp by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,615,000 after buying an additional 78,873 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.