The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Trading Down 6.2%

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares dropped 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 5,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 668,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.43.
In other news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Bancorp by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,615,000 after buying an additional 78,873 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.
