The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.72. The Boston Beer reported earnings of $4.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $22.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $25.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $30.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.01 to $35.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,222.87.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,589 shares of company stock valued at $35,416,584 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $970.14 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $519.17 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,130.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.79.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

