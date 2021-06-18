The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Trading Down 0.3%

The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTY) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 394 ($5.15) and last traded at GBX 396.50 ($5.18). Approximately 741,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,035,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 392.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from The City of London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.75. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.32%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

