The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.090-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.53 million-227.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.60 million.

NYSE TCS traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 483,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,747. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $644.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.27.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

