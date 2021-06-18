The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.14 million-74.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.93 million.

NASDAQ:XONE traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $20.02. 902,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.76 million, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.98. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.83.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

