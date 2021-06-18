The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €94.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.71 ($86.72).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €76.24 ($89.69) on Friday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €75.87.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

