The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €94.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.71 ($86.72).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €76.24 ($89.69) on Friday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €75.87.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

