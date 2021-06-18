The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €43.60 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.79 ($45.64).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.