The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) fell 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $16.87. 38,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,406,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on GT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.