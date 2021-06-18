The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Update

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 318,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

NYSE:GRC traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. 210,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,427. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.80 million, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.56. The Gorman-Rupp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 135,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 1,288.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 120,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,755,000 after acquiring an additional 112,702 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 298,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 43,163 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.