The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,619 shares of company stock worth $348,157. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

NYSE SJM opened at $133.61 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $140.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

