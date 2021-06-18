The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Announces Earnings Results

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE KR opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.
In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
About The Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
