The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $373.74 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will announce sales of $373.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $344.70 million and the highest is $396.12 million. The Manitowoc reported sales of $328.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Manitowoc.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTW. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.48. 7,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,184. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $780.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.97, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.46. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.