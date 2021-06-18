The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $114,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $132.54. The company had a trading volume of 301,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529,453. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $115.04 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

