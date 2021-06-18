The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

PGR stock opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

