The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.72. The Toro posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,408 shares of company stock worth $1,686,762 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in The Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Toro by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,387. The Toro has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

