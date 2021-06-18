The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $85.05 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.05.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,088,000 after buying an additional 1,473,258 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,633 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,791,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,505,000 after purchasing an additional 157,815 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

TD opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

