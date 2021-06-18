The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.99 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $7.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.69. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$87.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$159.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$57.44 and a twelve month high of C$89.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$85.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total transaction of C$12,104,782.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 569,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,827,208.32. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 9,240 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$86.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$800,461.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,966,527.81. Insiders have sold a total of 203,684 shares of company stock worth $17,838,857 in the last quarter.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.