The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$91.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$90.02.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TSE TD opened at C$87.56 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$57.44 and a one year high of C$89.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$159.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.67%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total value of C$3,428,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,081,776. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total transaction of C$2,305,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,771,435.52. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,838,857.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.