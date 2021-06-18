The Trade Desk Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 141,284 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,026% compared to the average volume of 6,645 call options.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,812,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 13,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.66, for a total transaction of $8,892,932.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $48,703,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,164 shares of company stock worth $49,689,420. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,072,000 after buying an additional 1,217,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,393,000 after buying an additional 67,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,192,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 431,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,973,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 407.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,232,000 after buying an additional 312,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $62.14 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.49.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

