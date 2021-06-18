The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,919,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after buying an additional 535,989 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.00. 4,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.