Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,714,000 after acquiring an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 29,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $486.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $343.19 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $532.45.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

