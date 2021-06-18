THORChain (RUNE) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $7.84 or 0.00022358 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and $119.44 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 233,836,800 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

