Titan Coin Price Reaches $0.0201 on Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 251.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 1,060.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $18.34 million and approximately $27,190.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007950 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000228 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.