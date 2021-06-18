Titan Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,190.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 251.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $18.34 million and approximately $27,190.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 1,060.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007950 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000228 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

