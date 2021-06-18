Todd W. Garner Sells 960 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CNMD stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.94. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of CONMED by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

