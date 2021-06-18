TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 863.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,341,000 after buying an additional 34,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD stock opened at $181.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.55. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $104.52 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.42.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.