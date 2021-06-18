Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $166.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.11. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

