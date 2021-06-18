Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $114,000 in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 318,786 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 738.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 963,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 39,770 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,010,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,123,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SI. Wedbush upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

SI stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.31. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

