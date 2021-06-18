Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 801 Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

SI stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.31. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72 and a beta of 2.64.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $7,920,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,920,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SI shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

