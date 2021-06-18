Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 2,500 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.