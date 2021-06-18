Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

