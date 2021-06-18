Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,099 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 364,504 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after acquiring an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,346,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,260,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NASDAQ TCF opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $50.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.