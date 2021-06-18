Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,293 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,662,000 after acquiring an additional 231,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,272,000 after buying an additional 158,102 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after buying an additional 2,300,102 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after buying an additional 1,722,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after buying an additional 1,916,329 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WAL opened at $90.90 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

