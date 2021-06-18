Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 255,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 169,347 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 308,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 106,850 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACW opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

