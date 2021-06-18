Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lattice Semiconductor Call Options (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,482 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,276% compared to the average daily volume of 253 call options.

LSCC traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,629. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at $236,039.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $130,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,262. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,512,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after acquiring an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 808,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

